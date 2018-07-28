Two teachers booked for fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Police have registered cases against two female teachers for getting jobs through forgery and fraud. On the report of Deputy District Education Officer Talat Parveen, police have registered the cases against two female teachers Nadia and Irum Sana of Government Girls High School No.1 Pasrur. It was told that both the female teachers got the jobs by using fake and forged educational certificates.
SIALKOT: Police have registered cases against two female teachers for getting jobs through forgery and fraud. On the report of Deputy District Education Officer Talat Parveen, police have registered the cases against two female teachers Nadia and Irum Sana of Government Girls High School No.1 Pasrur. It was told that both the female teachers got the jobs by using fake and forged educational certificates.
Comments