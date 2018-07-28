Sat July 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Two teachers booked for fraud

SIALKOT: Police have registered cases against two female teachers for getting jobs through forgery and fraud. On the report of Deputy District Education Officer Talat Parveen, police have registered the cases against two female teachers Nadia and Irum Sana of Government Girls High School No.1 Pasrur. It was told that both the female teachers got the jobs by using fake and forged educational certificates.

