No constitutional bar on a member elected on reserved seat to become PM or CM

LAHORE: There is no bar on a member elected on reserved seat of National or provincial assembly to become the prime minister or chief minister under the 1973 Constitution. However, a non-Muslim cannot become prime minister but he/she may be elected as chief minister of the province.

The Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution deal with pre and post qualifications of a member of National as well of provincial assembly. A woman on reserved seat has to meet the criteria laid down in the said two articles before to be elected. Article 91 of the Constitution deals with federal cabinet headed by the prime minister. Bare reading of the article says: There shall be a cabinet of ministers, with the prime minister as its head, to aid and advise the president in the exercise of his functions.

(2) The National Assembly shall meet on the 21st day following the day on which a general election to the Assembly is held, unless sooner summoned by the president.

(3) After the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker, the National Assembly shall, to the exclusion of any other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the prime minister.

(4) The prime minister shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the National Assembly.

Article 91(3) clearly says that prime minister would be elected amongst the Muslim members and there is no restriction that a member elected on reserved seats cannot become prime minister. Likewise, Article 130 of the Constitution deals with the provincial cabinet led by chief minister.

It says: (1) There shall be a cabinet of ministers with the chief minister as its head to aid and advise the governor in the exercise of his functions.

(2) The provincial assembly shall meet on the 21st day following the day on which a general election to the assembly is held, unless sooner summoned by the governor.

(3) After the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker, the provincial assembly shall, to the exclusion of any other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its members to be the chief minister.

(4) The chief minister shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the provincial assembly. Article 130(3) mentions that a chief minister would be elected by majority of votes amongst one of its members.

Top constitutional jurist SM Zafar said under the Constitution, there is no restriction on a member of National or provincial assembly elected on reserved seat to become prime minister or chief minister. He, however, said it a big lacuna in the Constitution and should be corrected. He was of the view that a member elected on reserved seat is not the true representative of the people and he should not be allowed to become head of entire country or province.

Legal expert Muhammad Azhar Siddique also expressed the same views, there is no difference between an elected and non-elected member under the Constitution because women on reserved seats also submitted their nomination papers to meet the criteria set in Article 62 & 63. He pointed out that since an elected member on reserved seat could become a member of federal or provincial cabinet under Article 91 & 130 respectively, there is no bar on him/her to become a prime minister or chief minister. He, however, clarified that a non-Muslim member either elected directly or indirectly cannot become prime minister of Pakistan under Article 91 but there is no such restriction on a non-Muslim to be chosen as chief minister under Article 130.