Nawaz undergoes another medical test

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent another medical check-up at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and was found to be fit. The examination was carried out by a medical team of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the federal capital’s premier government hospital. The team comprised a deputy director, cardiologist and a senior nurse. Serving 10 years jail term awarded to him by an accountability in the London properties corruption case, the former premier had earlier too undergone examinations over complaints of kidney pain, high-blood pressure and dehydration. After medical examination on last Monday, a PIMS medical board had decided against the shifting of Nawaz Sharif from Adiala Jail to a hospital. A medical team led by cardiologist General (r) Azhar Kiani had earlier proposed that the former premier be shifted to a hospital for treatment of dehydration over fears of heart and kidney complications.