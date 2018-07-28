ECP releases 267 NA seats result

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released provisional results of 266 out of 270 National Assembly (NA) seats where elections were held on July 25 across the country, Geo News reported.

According to the results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the NA tally with 115 NA seats. Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 64 and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with 43 seats. There are a total of 13 independents in the NA so far as well.

Moreover, the alliance of religious parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), bagged 13 seats while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) got six and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid got four seats, respectively. While Sindh's Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) won two seats, the, Awami Muslim League led by PTI-allied Sheikh Rasheed, Awami National Party (ANP) secured on seat each. Balochistan Awami Party got three seats.

The July 25 election also witnessed major upsets for political heavyweights.

In the Punjab Assembly, as per the ECP's results of 294 out of 295 total seats, the PML-N bagged 127 and PTI 122 seats.

The PML-Q won seven seats, PPP six and the PML-Functional, Balochistan Awami Party and Pakistan Awami Raj got one each.

Independents elected to the provincial assembly stand at 29.

In the provincial assembly, only the result of PP-1 (Attock) is awaited as in the total house of 297, polling wasn't held on PP-87 and PP-103 due to the death of candidates.

In the Sindh Assembly's 129 seats, the PPP continued its majority in the house with 75 seats while the PTI managed to get 23, MQM-P 16 and GDA 11 seats, respectively.

Moreover, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan won two seats while the MMA bagged one seat from the province.

One independent candidate also got elected to the assembly.

The result for the provincial assembly, with a 130 seats in total, is complete as polling in PS-87 (Malir) was postponed after the death of a candidate.

The recently-formed Pak Sarzameen Party which comprised MQM-P defectors led by former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, failed to win a single seat in the provincial assembly.

For the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ECP declared results of 95 out of 97 seats where the PTI has managed a majority by bagging 65 seats.

The MMA has won 10 seats while the ANP got six and PML-N five seats, respectively.

The PPP only won four seats in the province while five independents also made it to the provincial assembly.

Election result of PK-80 (Kohat) is yet to be announced by the ECP while polling in two constituencies — PK-78 and PK-99 — was postponed after the death of candidates in terrorist attacks.

The ECP has declared results for all 50 Balochistan Assembly seats that were up for grabs.

The newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) bagged 15 seats, after which the MMA stands at second place presently with nine seats.

The BNP won six seats while the PTI won four seats, whereas the BNP-Awami and ANP got three seats.

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and the PML-N secured one seat each, while Hazara Democratic Party got two seats. A total of five candidates have also been elected as independents.