US not pursuing regime change, collapse in Iran: Mattis

WASHINGTON: The United States has not instituted a policy of regime change or collapse in Iran, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday, saying the goal was still to curb what Washington sees as Iran´s threatening behavior in the Middle East.

Mattis made his comments after days of back-and-forth bellicose rhetoric between Iranian and US officials, with President Donald Trump promising dire consequences for Iran if it continues to make threats toward the United States.

Asked at the Pentagon whether the Trump administration had instituted a policy of regime change or collapse toward Iran, Mattis said, “There´s none that´s been instituted. “”We need them to change their behavior on a number of threats that they can pose with their military, with their secret services, with their surrogates and with their proxies,” Mattis told reporters during an off-camera briefing. Mattis´ remarks were the most detailed by a senior administration official about US policy toward Iran following high-level discussions at the White House on Thursday that included the topic of Iran.

Since Trump´s decision in May to withdraw the United States from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Tehran´s clerical establishment has been under increasing US pressure and the prospect of possible sanctions. As the tensions simmered, an Australian media report appeared to suggest military action was imminent, saying Australian officials believed Washington was prepared to bomb Iran´s nuclear capability as early as next month.

Mattis on Friday dismissed the report as “fiction. “”I´m confident that it´s not something that´s being considered right now,” Mattis told reporters, speaking at an on-camera event earlier in the day. Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in the Middle East, where Iran is involved in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria. While the United States is pushing countries to cut all imports of Iranian oil beginning in November, Iran has warned of counter-measures and has threatened to block Gulf oil exports if its own exports are halted. The week of heated rhetoric between Washington and Tehran that was kicked off by a warning from Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday that hostile US policies could lead to “the mother of all wars.

“On Sunday night, Trump said in a Twitter posting written in all capital letters directed at Rouhani: “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.