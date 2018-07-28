2 dead as California wildfire spreads

REDDING: At least two firefighters have died fighting a fast-growing wildfire that sent residents fleeing from the northern Californian city of Redding, where homes and businesses burned and power was cut on Friday, fire officials said. The Shasta County Carr Fire grew by about 60 percent overnight, scorching 44,450 acres (18,000 hectares), state fire officials said. Fire officials on Friday said the blaze killed a second firefighter, after earlier claiming the life of one operating a bulldozer. It was just 3 percent contained and threatened almost 500 homes and businesses, state officials. It has moved east from the communities of Whiskeytown and Shasta and crossed the Sacramento River to threaten the city of Redding, home to 90,000 people.