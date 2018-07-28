Zuma corruption case postponed

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court Friday over a $2.5-billion (2.15-billion-euro) corruption case linked to a 1990s arms deal, but the judge adjourned the case until the end of November. Zuma, who was forced to resign in February, has been charged with 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to an arms deal before he took office. Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo of the Pietermaritzburg High Court said the defence should have adequate time to prepare an application for a permanent stay of the proceedings and set the next hearing for November 30. Zuma, 76, is one of the rare former African leaders facing trial after his ousting. The ruling ANC party stalwart has made two earlier appearances in the court, located in his homeland in KwaZulu-Natal province where he commands huge support, but this was his first court hearing with a new legal team.