Putin tells Trump: ‘Be my guest’

JOHANNESBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited Donald Trump to Moscow and that both he and the US president want further summits, despite the uproar in Washington after the two leaders met in Helsinki last week. Speaking to reporters in South Africa, where he was attending a summit of BRICS nations, Putin said another meeting with Trump was still on the agenda. “Regarding our meetings, I understand very well what President Trump said. He has a desire to have further meetings,” Putin said. “I am ready for that. We need for the appropriate conditions to exist, to be created, including in our countries,” Putin told a news conference. “We are ready for such meetings. We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. Be my guest. He has such an invitation, I told him that.“ The White House said that Trump was “open” to visiting Moscow after Putin said that he had invited the US leader to the Russian capital and was ready to meet him also.