Coalition renews strikes on Yemen port city

ADEN: A Saudi-led coalition launched heavy air strikes on Yemen´s main port city of Hodeidah on Friday, in an apparent resumption of military operations on the city after the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement attacked two Saudi oil tankers, residents said.

The coalition on July 1 halted an attack on the Houthi-held city to aid UN efforts at a political solution that would avert an all-out assault on the Red Sea port, which the United Nations fears could trigger a famine throughout the country. Residents said coalition warplanes had begun their bombardment after midnight, attacking a Houthi military police camp in the city centre, a plastics factory north of the city, and the districts of Zubaid and al-Tahita to the south. The Houthi´s al-Masirah TV said on Twitter that the coalition hit a radio station in the city and a fishing pier.