RO rejects Shahbaz plea challenging Wada’s win

By Our correspondents

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: In the follow-up to the general elections 2018 in the country, many losing candidates have challenged the vote count, Geo News reported.

A returning officer Friday rejected the plea of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to recount the votes in a closely contested election in NA-249 constituency of Karachi.

PTI’s Faisal Wada won by 600 votes beating Shahbaz Sharif, who secured 34,626 votes. Talking to Geo News, PML-N leader Rana Mashood earlier Friday confirmed the plea was filed.

Meanwhile, the returning officers Friday summoned all candidates of NA-131 and NA-129 on applications moved by PML-N candidate Kh Saad Rafique and PTI’s candidate Aleem Khan for recounting of votes in their constituencies respectively.

PTI chief Imran Khan won the seat of NA-131 by defeating his rival Saad Rafique while PML-N’s candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq won the seat of NA-129 from Aleem Khan.

However, both the runner-up candidates moved the applications before the returning officers concerned, seeking recounting of votes. At this, the RO summoned all the candidates today (Saturday) in person or through representatives for vote recounting process.

The complainants said they were not provided Form 45 at the time of compilation of results while their polling agents were forcibly ousted from the polling stations. They said the polling agents were not present there during the process of counting and preparation of the Form 45.

The ballot papers which had been discarded/rejected by the presiding officers were not shown to the polling agents that raised many questions on transparency of the results, they added. The complainants prayed the returning officers to accept their applications under Section 90(6) of Election Act, 2017, for votes recounting. In a separate application of Aleem Khan against the PML-N candidate Yasin Sohal, the RO issued notice to the candidate from PP-162.

Former minister and PML-N candidate from NA-108 Faisalabad Abid Sher Ali has filed a petition with additional sessions judge/returning officer Shakeel Ahmed Sipra requesting for recounting of votes polled in his favour and his rival PTI candidate Mian Farrukh Habib.

The court has fixed today (Saturday) for hearing of the petition. He alleged that his rival Farrukh Habib had connived with the polling staff and altered the results. He further pleaded that his polling agent was pushed out of the polling station; hence he could not witness the votes counting process. Moreover, Form 45 was not supplied to his polling agent that is tantamount to defying the election rules. It is pertinent to mention that PTI winning candidate Farrukh Habib bagged 112,740 votes while his rival Abid Sher Ali had secured 111,529 votes.

On the other hand, after rejection from district returning officer (DRO), former prime minister and PPPP candidate from NA-158 Multan-V, Yusuf Raza Gilani applied to ECP for recounting.

In a statement Friday from Multan, Yusuf Raza Gilani said that constitutionally, if one loses with a margin of 10,000 votes, one can apply for recounting.