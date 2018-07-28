Nepra takes on Power Division for illegally making Pepco functional

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has come down heavily on the government for making Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) functional on illegal grounds and its questionable perpetual meddling in affairs of power distribution companies (Discos) and generation companies (Gencos), arguing that Pepco is already dissolved.

To this effect, a notification showing the dissolution of Pepco has already been presented in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) by the authorities concerned. Once the entity is no more, then how it is still functional, Nepra said.

In a letter to Power Division dated June 6, 2018, of which a copy is available with The News, the electric power regulator has challenged the legal existence of Pepco and its direct oversight and meddling into the affairs of the functions of all Discos.

Pepco was incorporated in 1998 in pursuance of strategic plan for restructuring of the power sector to facilitate the transition process in Wapda power wing and effective corporatisation of new entities after unbundling of Wapda.

According to the letter, Pepco signed a memorandum of agreement with Wapda for a period of two years.