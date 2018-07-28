Heads of 11 parties lose NA contest

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of eleven parties could not win their seats for the national Assembly in the recently-held elections.

MMA leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman contested the election in two NA constituencies and lost both seats. In NA 38 Dera Ismael Khan, PTI’s Ali Ameen Gandapur defeated him. In NA 39 Dera Ismael Khan, PTI’s Yaqoob Sheikh won against him.

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan contested the election from his native town Charsadda. In NA 24 Charsadda, PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan defeated him. In NA 263 Qila Abdullah, Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai lost the poll against MMA’s Salahuddin. In NA 7 Lower Dir, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq faced loss in a contest against PTI’s Muhammad Bashir.