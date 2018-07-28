SC directs LDA to lease out 22 illegally ‘occupied’ plots

LAHORE: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court Friday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to lease out its illegally occupied 22 plots in the city through auction in a transparent manner.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, issued the order while hearing a case against allotment of 22 plots, owned by the LDA to petrol pumps at throwaway prices.

The chief justice ruled that the present occupants could participate in the bidding process if they meet the new terms and conditions. He showed resentment over giving valuable plots on lease for meagre amount of Rs15,000 per year.

The chief justice directed LDA Director General Amina Imran Khan to submit terms of references of the auction by Saturday (today) and hold the auction within 15 days. He directed the LDA head to submit a report after the auction for the court approval.

A civil society member, Abdullah Malik, had filed an application stating that at least 22 plots of the LDA had been allotted on throwaway prices illegally and requested for proper investigation.

On the previous hearing, occupants/ owners of the plots had appeared before the court.

Prisoners

The Supreme Court has directed all provincial jail authorities for registration of terminally ill prisoners and to getting them examined through medical boards.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the authorities to release such prisoners if they were found terminally ill by the medical boards.

Earlier, a law officer told the court that three terminally ill prisoners found in jails of Punjab had been released. He said two out of three such prisoners in jails of Sindh passed away.

The chief justice adjourned hearing and directed the governments to also make rules for the terminally ill prisoners.

New Airport

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Friday was irritated by a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official while hearing a case pertaining to accumulation of water at the New Islamabad International Airport.

The CJ, while hearing the case at the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry, was annoyed at the CAA for distorting details in the authority’s written reply on the issue.

The chief justice observed that the video record showed much rainwater inside the airport building, whereas the report tried to hide the fact.

CAA Director General Hassan Baig and officials from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were present in the court along with legal advisor.

The CAA deputy director general (DDG) told the court that water had accumulated in a building of the airport which was still under construction and the accumulation had occurred due to heavy rainfall.

The CAA DDG also said that the heavy rain had caused a leakage which had allowed water to accumulate.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that how could a newly constructed structure have a leak.

The CJ dismissed CAA’s report on the matter following which he said that why a contempt of court proceeding should not be initiated against the authority for submitting a false report and why the matter should not be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Chief Justice Nisar expressed serious disappointment on the report and warned the officials of initiating the contempt of court proceedings in addition to an inquiry by the FIA into the matter.

The chief justice also took notice of an “air-safari” tour, recently arranged by the PIA for the officials of CAA, making a number of tourist and passengers wait for hours at Skardu airport.

CJ Nisar rebuked the CAA director general and directed him to submit details of expenses incurred on the air safari tour. “How much money did you save by availing the free tour?” the chief justice asked the officer questioning the moral value of those officials who enjoyed the free air safari.

The PIA legal advisor told the court that 42 guests were invited to the air safari and the total expense was Rs2.38 million.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi sought time for submitting a detailed report on the matter with a request to fix the next hearing at Islamabad seat. The chief justice accepted the request and adjourned the hearing for July 31.

Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute

The Supreme Court Friday sought reply from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLTI) and the Punjab government after a forensic audit report unveiled misappropriation of public money in the centre, warning that the responsible would be brought to justice.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order on a suo motu notice of poor performance and deteriorating condition of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

The top judge regretted that a huge amount of Rs100 million was going into the head of salaries and Rs2 million were going to the chief of the institute every month.

“Time will fly and also these people and nobody will be held accountable,” CJ Nisar remarked. PKLI head Dr Saeed Akhar was also present.

Addressing Dr Akhtar, the CJ asked him for what the court had sought an apology. “Stop the campaign on the social media,” the top judge ordered, adding that “everything is in the knowledge of the court.”