Shahbaz visits Hanif Abbasi’s house

RAWALPINDI. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has consoled the family of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi when he visited in his house here on Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former Information Minister Maryam Orangzeb was also present with Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion.

Shahbaz Sharif consoled the wife of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and promised to fight for him. He said Muhammad Hanif Abbasi is a true supporter of PML-N.