Caretakers’ scandalous breach of mandate

ISLAMABAD: Going beyond its mandate of limiting itself to the day to day matters, the caretaker federal government has moved a controversial summary seeking amendment to the legal framework to allow pension to those retired judges of the high court who had not completed the minimum five-year service as mentioned in the constitution.

Informed Law Ministry sources said that the summary has already been moved to make it possible through a presidential ordinance. These sources said that there is a strong view that it cannot be done without amending the constitution, but, even then, the summary has been moved for the approval of the prime minister.

Copy of the summary, available with The News, seeks the Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk’s approval for promulgation of a presidential ordinance to determine the pension of retired permanent judges of the high court. Besides many others, this move, if approved with benefit all those PCO judges who were removed following the restoration of the superior judiciary in post-2007 struggle for independent judiciary.

It is interesting to note that the summary has been moved with the approval of the caretaker Law Minister Ali Zafar, who is a lawyer by profession and has been the acting president of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The Fifth Schedule of the constitution clearly says, “The pension payable per mensem to a Judge of a High Court who retires after having put in not less than five years service as such Judge shall not be less or more than the amount specified in the table below, depending on the length of his service as judge and total service, if any, in the service of Pakistan.”

In order to end the minimum five year service bar, the Law Ministry proposes a new ordinance “to determine pension of a judge of a High Court who has rendered less than five year of service”. The draft ordinance, prepared by the Law Ministry, says such a determination “becomes all the more necessary in view of certain restrictions placed on the judge of High Courts who have held the office as a permanent judge, irrespective of the length of service, to plead or act in any court or before any authority within jurisdiction of the concerned High Court or to join any office of profit in the service of Pakistan for a period of two years, under Article 207 of the Constitution”.

According to the summary of the Law Ministry which referred to the background where how the pension was allowed and then disallowed by court decisions, “7. Under para 2 of the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution, permanent judges are entitled to pension. The rate of proportionate pensions flows from the judgement of the Lahore High Court as well the law. The division worked out formula for proportionate pension for judges of all High Court by allowing parment of sixty percent of minimum pension with additional pension at the rate of 2 percent for each completed year.”

The summary added, “8. Retried Judges are barred from practicing under Article 207 of the Constitution. Keeping in view the circumstances, this Division propose amendment in P.O.No.3 of 1997, for grant of pension to all permanent Judges on the basis of proportionate principle.”

“9. It is proposed that the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan may be pleased to promulgate a presidential order to amend President Order No.3 of 1997 to determine the pension of retired permanent Judges of High Court at the rate of 60 per cent of the salary with additional two percent for each completed year of service.”

“10. The prime minister is requested to kindly approve the proposal contained in para 9 above and to advise the President to approve and sign President’s Order at Annex-VI,” the summary said, and concluded, “The Minister for Law and Justice has seen and authorised the submission of the Summary.

Although the summary has been moved by Law Secretary Justice (R) Abdul Shakoor Paracha, who too has been appointed by the caretaker government, but the ministry sources said that besides the fact that this move is beyond caretakers’ mandate, the proposal itself it controversial and flawed. A source said that how a presidential ordinance can amend what is written in the constitution.

Under the Election Act, 2017, a caretaker government is bound to perform its functions to attend to day-to-day matters which are necessary to run the affairs of the government; restrict itself to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent, in the public interest and reversible by the future Government elected after the elections. The caretaker governments are barred by the law to take major policy decisions except on urgent matters.