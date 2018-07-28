Ronaldo settles tax evasion case

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo will be fined 3.2 million euros ($3.7 million) and sentenced to 24 months in prison, a sentence he is unlikely to serve, after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities, the prosecutor said on Friday.

The 33-year-old is accused of evading 5.7 million euros in taxes. He has denied the allegations. Ronaldo is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. The football star will be required to pay the 3.2-million-euro fine plus the 5.7 million euros in back taxes, 1 million euros in accrued interest and 250 euros-per-day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence.