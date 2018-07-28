Philippines pulls out of Games in row over brawl

MANILA: The Philippines national basketball team said Friday it has pulled out of the Asian Games as it prepares to appeal sanctions handed down over a nasty on-court brawl with Australia at a World Cup qualifier.

Basketball’s governing body FIBA suspended 10 players and two coaches from the Philippines national squad over the melee, which saw players and fans exchanging wild punches and flying kicks at the July 2 match in Manila.

“We just don’t have the time and chance to send an optimal team for the Asian Games. We will focus to build up on the next round of the world qualifying,” the president of the Philippine basketball federation (SBP) Al Panlilio said Friday in a statement to AFP. “We will file an appeal on the FIBA decision and clarify important aspects of the decision,” he added.