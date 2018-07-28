Truckers’ strike hits Indian industry

NEW DELHI: Indian car makers Friday said they faced an "unprecedented crisis" due to an ongoing strike by truckers which has caused parts shortages and hit exports.

The All India Motor Transport Congress called the strike to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government to reduce taxes on fuel, roll back higher insurance premiums and cut highway tolls.

The truck drivers´ union says hundreds of thousands of members are backing the campaign which has seen vehicles stranded at borders and fears that food prices could rise because of shortages.

Media reports said many Indian industrial giants and suppliers of essential food commodities were suffering growing disruption. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said its members, including Tata Motors and the Indian operations of Ford and Skoda, faced an "unprecedented crisis" because of parts shortages due to the week-long strike.

SIAM deputy director general Sugato Sen said in a statement that consignments were stuck on roads across India. "Even the exports have taken a hit, resulting in losses for most of our members, who are unable to fulfil their export commitments," Sen said. Industrialised states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which have key textile, pharmaceutical, chemical and ceramic industries have also seen disruptions.