UN chief urges Cambodia to ease tensions ahead of vote

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on politicians in Cambodia to reduce tensions ahead of elections devoid of credible opposition candidates and denounced as flawed.

The vote on Sunday is all but sure to deliver victory to the governing party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 33 years. The United Nations played a leading role in organizing Cambodia´s first elections in 1993 after the country emerged from decades of war and the horrors of the Khmer Rouge era.

In a statement, Guterres recalled that "an inclusive and pluralistic political process remains essential for safeguarding the progress made by Cambodia in consolidating peace." He called on "all political actors to reduce tensions and political polarization" and urged the government to uphold human rights, allowing civil society and political parties "to exercise their democratic rights."

The statement was released just hours after Hun Sun addressed a rally on the final day of campaigning, boasting that he had eliminated "traitors". Last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a government request and ordered that the main opposition party be disbanded.