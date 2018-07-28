Putin tells Trump: ‘Be my guest in Moscow’

JOHANNESBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited Donald Trump to Moscow and that both he and the US president want further summits, despite the uproar in Washington after the two leaders met in Helsinki last week.

Following the backlash in the United States over Trump´s cordial public tone with Putin at the Helsinki summit, US and Russian officials backed away from a proposal to schedule a follow-up summit in Washington.

But speaking to reporters in South Africa, where he was attending a summit of BRICS nations, Putin said another meeting with Trump was still on the agenda.

"Regarding our meetings, I understand very well what President Trump said. He has a desire to have further meetings," Putin said. "I am ready for that. We need for the appropriate conditions to exist, to be created, including in our countries," Putin told a news conference. "We are ready for such meetings.

We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. Be my guest. He has such an invitation, I told him that. "Putin did not say how Trump had reacted to the invitation to travel to Moscow.

The last time Trump was in the Russian capital was in 2013, to attend a Miss Universe beauty pageant. Referring to the proposal for a meeting in the United States, Putin said: "I am ready to go to Washington. I repeat once again, if the right conditions for work are created.

"Putin said that, in the meantime, it was possible that he and Trump would meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina in November, or at another international event. In an apparent reference to the backlash inside the United States after Trump´s performance at the Helsinki summit, Putin said: "Despite the difficulties, in this particular case difficulties linked to the internal political situation in the United States, life goes on and our contacts continue.

After the Helsinki summit, Trump was criticised at home for failing to publicly confront Putin over Moscow´s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and for seeming to contradict his own intelligence agencies on the threat from Russia. Relations between Russia and the United States have been fraught because of rows over Russia´s annexation of Ukraine, and allegations -- denied by Moscow -- that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump win. Both Trump and Putin have said they are determined to improve relations.