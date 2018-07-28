3 teacher training centres to be launched

LAHORE: The City School has planned to introduce three new teacher training centres in collaboration with the University Of Cambridge, Faculty of Education, the top ranked teacher training institution in the UK, and Cambridge International.

According to a press release, the agreement signing ceremony has already taken place which was attended by Aurangzeb Firoz, Member of the Board of Directors, The City School; Ms Uzma Yousuf, Country Director of Cambridge International; Shahzad Khan, COO and Mr Philip Hallworth, Director Studies.

This reflects both the City School’s recognition of the need for high quality teacher training at a national level and the strategic commitment by the University of Cambridge to contribute to excellence in all phases of education internationally.

A Centre for Educational Professional Development (CEPD) is being introduced and launched in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Each CEPD is to be run by a team of Teacher Educators from The City School who will be trained by the Faculty of Education team.

The Centres will offer a complete professional development pathway for teachers and school leaders of The City School across the country. Courses will include: An innovative Initial Teacher Education course designed with the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education; Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications (PDQs) at certificate and diploma levels in teaching and learning, teaching with digital technologies and educational leadership, provided by Cambridge International; bespoke specialist courses offered by Cambridge International and other international training institutes up to Masters level; and a range of local needs-based in-service training courses, including language proficiency.

The City School’s Director Studies, Mr Philip Hallworth, commented: “We are delighted to be taking teacher and school leadership training to a new level in Pakistan and to be working along side respected educational experts from Cambridge International and the University of Cambridge.”