Man shot dead after bail in murder case

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by his rivals in the provincial metropolis on Friday. The victim, identified as Suhail Butt of Mohni Road, along with his wife and a son was on his way home after being granted bail in a murder case when accused Chand Butt and his accomplices intercepted him and shot him dead and rode away from the scene.

Police said accused Chand Butt avenged his brother's murder. The body has been removed to morgue. suicide: A 50-year-old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Johar Town area on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem of Johar Town. Police have removed the body to morgue. Couple dies: A man and his wife were run over and killed by a speeding bus in the City Raiwind area on Friday.

The victims were identified as Munir and his wife Parveen, residents of Sher Shah Colony, Nawab Town. Police said a bus owned by a local factory run over the couple, resulting in their deaths.

The accused bus driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind. The bodies were removed to morgue. Later, the locals blocked the road in protest and damaged private property. stabbed to death: A 30-year-old man was killed and his brother wounded by a man following a minor issue in the Mughalpura area on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Saleem. His brother, Waseem, was wounded. Accused Yousaf had an exchange of harsh words with the two bothers over stagnant rainwater and later stabbed and wounded both. They were rushed to hospital where Saleem succumbed to his wounds. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case against the accused.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Mozang police jurisdiction on Friday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police said and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

Event: A ceremony was held at Qurban Line on Friday for the traffic officials’ children who got over 1,000 marks in the matriculation examinations.

The capital city police officer, chief traffic officer, Sadr and City traffic SPs also participated in the event.

gutted: Furniture and other goods were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the Admin Block of Punjab University, New Campus, on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts.

accidents: Total 758 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eight people were killed and 519 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 352 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.