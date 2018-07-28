QAU holds Sino-Pak genomics workshop

Islamabad : A three-day 'Pakistan-China Genomics Workshop' was held at the National Centre for Bioinformatics (NCB), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The workshop organised by the QAU NCB faculty was a joint effort by the Higher Education Commission and Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The NCB is the collaborator in one-belt and one-road initiative with the BIG Data Centre, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The objective of the workshop was to train PhD scholars and faculty in handling of big data related to life sciences.

Under the umbrella of the Global Omics Data Sharing Initiative, the workshop also aimed to study and comprehend the biodiversity in Pakistan.

In particular, the workshop highlighted the importance of the DNA sequencing of whole genomes of endangered species of animals and plants.

A delegation of five eminent scientists from the Beijing Institute of Genomics (BIG) lead by Prof Yiming Bao, director of BIG Data Centre in Beijing Institute of Genomics, CAS, conducted the workshop while around a hundred participants registered from different institutes of Islamabad.

Extensive sessions comprised of lectures and hands on training were conducted. The Chinese delegate also held various meetings with HEC, faculty members of QAU and adviser of COMSTECH to discuss the possibilities of carrying out research activities between Pakistan and China.

The academic venture with the leading scientists of the China will greatly encourage young graduates of Pakistan to pursue cutting edge science and be in strong collaborative position with the rest of the world.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Prof Amir Ali Abbasi of the QAU NCB, the co-principal investigator, said the three-day workshop highlighted the significance of the Global Omics Data Sharing Initiative and the effect of the project on economic front between China and Pakistan.

“The workshop has enabled the PhD scholars and faculty to get insight of Next Generation DNA Sequencing Technology and its role in accelerating biological and biomedical research through the wide applications on pharmaceutical sciences, precision medicine, forensic investigations, targeted DNA sequencing and gene expression profiling of cancer patients, and small RNA sequencing of infectious diseases like hepatitis and AIDS,” he added.