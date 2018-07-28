‘Shades of Nature’ put on display at FAS contest

Islamabad : The Floral Art of Society of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi held a competition for its programme for the month of July with the title, ‘Landscape’ and the theme, ‘Shades of Nature.’ Since many members are away for summer vacations the turnout was not as high as usual and about eighteen entries were presented for viewing. It has to be said that a lot of hard work and imagination had gone into preparing the landscapes and I think even the judges had their work cut out for them in picking winners -- there were a couple of ‘ties!’ The presentations were judged by two doyens of FAS, Farhana Azim and Asma Ansari.

While the judging was taking place a few announcements were made. President, FAS Ghazala Abdulah informed that the FAS, in keeping with its tradition of social work, will be participating in a tree plantation drive. Another agenda of the society is to beautify Islamabad and make it a point of attraction for Pakistanis to visit this beautiful part of Pakistan. To achieve their aim, FAS in collaboration with Serena hotel, plans to achieve the following: to plant at least 100 fruit trees in SOS village Islamabad; plant more jacranda and amaltas trees so that they can make a statement like the autumn trees of Hunza, or the blossoms of Japan and to adopt a roundabout and beautify it with the help of its floral artistes.

Past president, Waqar Boolani announced that the Floral Art Society Islamabad has been invited by the High Commission of Pakistan to give a display of floral arrangements in London during the week of celebrations of Independence Day. The exact day of display will be confirmed later and the money raised from the show will be donated to the Chief Justice Fund for the construction of dams in Pakistan.

Farzana Azim, did a short critique of the displays – a few days earlier she had held a workshop to explain exactly what was required in a landscape. While praising the overall effort of those who participated, she said nature had no boundaries, so it was incorrect to put a boundary around a display; that all items featured in the landscape had to be kept in perspective in relation to each other and the small details mattered as much as the big ones. “On the whole you learned your lesson well and did a good job,” she said.

The first prize went to Faiezah Shahid; Ghazala Abdullah and Wiqar Boolani 2nd; Hina Kamran 3rd; highly commendable, Nahida Raza and Yasmine Salman and commendable, Sarwat Aslam. Prizes were awarded to the winners; the judges were presented tokens of appreciation and as there were no birthday ‘girls’ this month, refreshments followed and it was time to interact with each other – the main topic being the general elections!