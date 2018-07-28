Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s innovative ghazal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ghubaray rayaygaani mein ghira tha
Main tuj se aashna honay se pehlay
No poetry can have delivery devoid of that process of the heart and soul known as gut feeling, drift, brilliance and motivation. Nor can it be elated to richness without making use of conscious afterthought:
Isi leeyay tu jhejhkti hai haath aatay hooyay
Dhanak nein dekh leeya tha usay nahaatay hooyay
Na jaanay kon cee galyoun main chorr aaya houn
Charagh jaltay hooyay khaab muskaratay hooyay
When Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s catches an idea or feeling from then on he makes full oral, cadenced, linguistic, and intellectual attempt to put across that idea or feeling in a strikingly innovative manner. He and poets like Zafar Iqbal, Saleem Kausar etc. are people who write technically ideal poetry expressing that particular idea or feeling:
Dilo nigah pe taari rahay fasoon us ka
Tumhara ho kay bhi mumkin hai main rahoun us ka
Tujay khabar naheen es baat ki abhi shayad
Keh tera ho tu gaya houn magar main houn us ka
Main dekh aaya houn us ko ek aisay aalam mein
Kisi pe tehr sakay ab nigha mushkal hai
Every innovation in poetry has the added appearance of peculiarity at first. Although with the passage of time this, too, becomes traditional, but whose poetry never rises above the level of mediocrity or lacks any special diction or flair – called the mediocre and the dullard of poetry -- become the camp-followers of its shining soldiery.
In every movement that any brilliant poet brings into vogue, they eventually pitch their tattered tents; and even if they do not have any link to the movement, they think a new departure from the traditional form of poetry is very essential:
Ab teray jism ko choona bhi zaroori hai bohat
Sirf khawboun pe qanaayat naheen kar sakta main
In Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s poetry collection “Irtefaa”, there will be found always a fresh originality that is not totally opposed to principles already established; there you have a union of classicism and romanticism:
Who meri zaat se us waqt bhi juda naheen thi
Koi bhi rooh badan se jab aashna naheen thi
Bhool jaayain hum agar soorat teri
Phool khushboo lafz matlab bhool jaayain
Hum tu us ko bhool hee paayay naheen
Yaad tu hum tab karain jab bhool jaayain
Finding new ways to express things is no rebellion against clichéd poetry standards. It is always a welcome change, apparently a new endeavor made to distinguish the modern diction from an old and too familiar a style. It’s just like wooing beauty in a new costume:
Laaya houn aap kay leeyay chaandi ki baaliyan
Kanoun mein en ko daal kay sona banayeyay
Akhtar Reza Saleemi employs the traditional tools of Ghazal-writing -- rhyme, stanza, and meter -- to present the new idea or feeling thrust upon him.
Un aankhoun ka eshaara bhi bohat hai
Hamain tu yeh sahaara bhi bohat hai
Khuda nein bhi usay dilkash banaaya
Magar hum nein sanwaara bhi bohat hai
Much that is admirable in Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s work is terseness and delicacy of cadence, a mutually fortifying congruence between his language and what it musically embodies:
Sarsaraati hai baysabaati cee
Ek nazar daal mojzaati cee
Aik zarb aur tarzay kohna par
Ek ghazal aur tajrbaati cee
Ghubaray rayaygaani mein ghira tha
Main tuj se aashna honay se pehlay
No poetry can have delivery devoid of that process of the heart and soul known as gut feeling, drift, brilliance and motivation. Nor can it be elated to richness without making use of conscious afterthought:
Isi leeyay tu jhejhkti hai haath aatay hooyay
Dhanak nein dekh leeya tha usay nahaatay hooyay
Na jaanay kon cee galyoun main chorr aaya houn
Charagh jaltay hooyay khaab muskaratay hooyay
When Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s catches an idea or feeling from then on he makes full oral, cadenced, linguistic, and intellectual attempt to put across that idea or feeling in a strikingly innovative manner. He and poets like Zafar Iqbal, Saleem Kausar etc. are people who write technically ideal poetry expressing that particular idea or feeling:
Dilo nigah pe taari rahay fasoon us ka
Tumhara ho kay bhi mumkin hai main rahoun us ka
Tujay khabar naheen es baat ki abhi shayad
Keh tera ho tu gaya houn magar main houn us ka
Main dekh aaya houn us ko ek aisay aalam mein
Kisi pe tehr sakay ab nigha mushkal hai
Every innovation in poetry has the added appearance of peculiarity at first. Although with the passage of time this, too, becomes traditional, but whose poetry never rises above the level of mediocrity or lacks any special diction or flair – called the mediocre and the dullard of poetry -- become the camp-followers of its shining soldiery.
In every movement that any brilliant poet brings into vogue, they eventually pitch their tattered tents; and even if they do not have any link to the movement, they think a new departure from the traditional form of poetry is very essential:
Ab teray jism ko choona bhi zaroori hai bohat
Sirf khawboun pe qanaayat naheen kar sakta main
In Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s poetry collection “Irtefaa”, there will be found always a fresh originality that is not totally opposed to principles already established; there you have a union of classicism and romanticism:
Who meri zaat se us waqt bhi juda naheen thi
Koi bhi rooh badan se jab aashna naheen thi
Bhool jaayain hum agar soorat teri
Phool khushboo lafz matlab bhool jaayain
Hum tu us ko bhool hee paayay naheen
Yaad tu hum tab karain jab bhool jaayain
Finding new ways to express things is no rebellion against clichéd poetry standards. It is always a welcome change, apparently a new endeavor made to distinguish the modern diction from an old and too familiar a style. It’s just like wooing beauty in a new costume:
Laaya houn aap kay leeyay chaandi ki baaliyan
Kanoun mein en ko daal kay sona banayeyay
Akhtar Reza Saleemi employs the traditional tools of Ghazal-writing -- rhyme, stanza, and meter -- to present the new idea or feeling thrust upon him.
Un aankhoun ka eshaara bhi bohat hai
Hamain tu yeh sahaara bhi bohat hai
Khuda nein bhi usay dilkash banaaya
Magar hum nein sanwaara bhi bohat hai
Much that is admirable in Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s work is terseness and delicacy of cadence, a mutually fortifying congruence between his language and what it musically embodies:
Sarsaraati hai baysabaati cee
Ek nazar daal mojzaati cee
Aik zarb aur tarzay kohna par
Ek ghazal aur tajrbaati cee
Comments