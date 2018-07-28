Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s innovative ghazal

Ghubaray rayaygaani mein ghira tha

Main tuj se aashna honay se pehlay

No poetry can have delivery devoid of that process of the heart and soul known as gut feeling, drift, brilliance and motivation. Nor can it be elated to richness without making use of conscious afterthought:

Isi leeyay tu jhejhkti hai haath aatay hooyay

Dhanak nein dekh leeya tha usay nahaatay hooyay

Na jaanay kon cee galyoun main chorr aaya houn

Charagh jaltay hooyay khaab muskaratay hooyay

When Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s catches an idea or feeling from then on he makes full oral, cadenced, linguistic, and intellectual attempt to put across that idea or feeling in a strikingly innovative manner. He and poets like Zafar Iqbal, Saleem Kausar etc. are people who write technically ideal poetry expressing that particular idea or feeling:

Dilo nigah pe taari rahay fasoon us ka

Tumhara ho kay bhi mumkin hai main rahoun us ka

Tujay khabar naheen es baat ki abhi shayad

Keh tera ho tu gaya houn magar main houn us ka

Main dekh aaya houn us ko ek aisay aalam mein

Kisi pe tehr sakay ab nigha mushkal hai

Every innovation in poetry has the added appearance of peculiarity at first. Although with the passage of time this, too, becomes traditional, but whose poetry never rises above the level of mediocrity or lacks any special diction or flair – called the mediocre and the dullard of poetry -- become the camp-followers of its shining soldiery.

In every movement that any brilliant poet brings into vogue, they eventually pitch their tattered tents; and even if they do not have any link to the movement, they think a new departure from the traditional form of poetry is very essential:

Ab teray jism ko choona bhi zaroori hai bohat

Sirf khawboun pe qanaayat naheen kar sakta main

In Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s poetry collection “Irtefaa”, there will be found always a fresh originality that is not totally opposed to principles already established; there you have a union of classicism and romanticism:

Who meri zaat se us waqt bhi juda naheen thi

Koi bhi rooh badan se jab aashna naheen thi

Bhool jaayain hum agar soorat teri

Phool khushboo lafz matlab bhool jaayain

Hum tu us ko bhool hee paayay naheen

Yaad tu hum tab karain jab bhool jaayain

Finding new ways to express things is no rebellion against clichéd poetry standards. It is always a welcome change, apparently a new endeavor made to distinguish the modern diction from an old and too familiar a style. It’s just like wooing beauty in a new costume:

Laaya houn aap kay leeyay chaandi ki baaliyan

Kanoun mein en ko daal kay sona banayeyay

Akhtar Reza Saleemi employs the traditional tools of Ghazal-writing -- rhyme, stanza, and meter -- to present the new idea or feeling thrust upon him.

Un aankhoun ka eshaara bhi bohat hai

Hamain tu yeh sahaara bhi bohat hai

Khuda nein bhi usay dilkash banaaya

Magar hum nein sanwaara bhi bohat hai

Much that is admirable in Akhtar Reza Saleemi’s work is terseness and delicacy of cadence, a mutually fortifying congruence between his language and what it musically embodies:

Sarsaraati hai baysabaati cee

Ek nazar daal mojzaati cee

Aik zarb aur tarzay kohna par

Ek ghazal aur tajrbaati cee