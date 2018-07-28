ICST hails caretakers for holding fair elections

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Friday lauded the caretaker government for fulfilling the promise to conduct free and fair general elections in the country.

It also lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for its untiring efforts for holding free, fair and unbiased elections.

After the elections the uncertainty will be settled resulting in improved economic activities, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that speculations and rumours about transparent elections have died down as the process of voting remained smooth and free of interference and crystal clear.

Shahid Rasheed butt said that people freely exercised their right which is necessary to infuse confidence in the nation and the business community.

Elections will result in improved solidarity in the country as the allegations of rigging holds no water.

The business leader said that apart from the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan, army, media, other institutions, and political parties played a very positive role before and during the election process.

Majority of the people entitled to vote used their right to make their choice. All the registered political parties enjoyed an equal right to contest the elections, campaign for voter support and hold meetings and rallies.

Now the ‘Naya Pakistan’ is close at hand while the masses, as well as the business community, is pinning high hopes on the incoming government. He blasted the Indian media questioning the transparency of elections terming it interference in the internal matters of Pakistan.