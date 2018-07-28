Turkish company delegation visits ICCI

Islamabad : A delegation of Turkish company M/s. Medi Continental led by its Managing Partner Ms. Zeynep Dayioglu visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and held a meeting with Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. Murat C. Dayioglu and Zahid Hamid were in the delegation.

The delegation members said that Medi Continental of Turkey was providing services in various fields of healthcare including transplant surgery, cancer treatment, heart surgery, plastic, bariatric and spine surgeries, dental and eye treatment. They said that they were interested in bringing these services to Pakistan to provide international standard health services to the Pakistani people. They said that they also intended to bring a team of doctors to work in far-flung areas of Pakistan on voluntary basis so that people of such areas could avail quality health services. They sought the cooperation and support of ICCI in realising these objectives.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was a country of rising population which offered great potential for investment in healthcare sector. He said the current public sector health infrastructure in the country was not sufficient to meet the growing health services needs of people and urged that Turkish investors should explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures in health sector.

He appreciated the role of M/s. Medi Continental for providing high quality health services to the Turkish people and stressed that they should enhance their presence in Pakistan so that Pakistani people could also take benefit of their quality health services. He assured that ICCI would expend possible support in connecting the Turkish investors with right counterparts in Pakistan.