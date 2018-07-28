Reforms expected in health sector

Islamabad : General public and healthcare professionals are expecting a lot from the new political governments in the making both at the federal and the provincial levels for the improvement of healthcare service delivery and healthcare infrastructure.

Many health experts are of the view that the new government has to overcome a number of challenges in healthcare sector which are from ensuring swift healthcare service delivery to poor patients from basic health units to secondary and tertiary healthcare set-ups.

Additional Medical Superintendent at Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Tariq Niazi, a BPS-20 officer when contacted by ‘The News’ on Friday said the most important thing is to introduce institutional private practice in public sector hospitals in the evening like the military hospitals.

He, like other health experts said from institutional private practice, proper share can be given to all employees of the hospital, from ward boy to professor level consultants while a handsome share would be collected by the government.

For institutional private practice, the governments need to improve diagnostic facilities at the teaching hospitals enabling them to provide services at controlled rate to patients in the evening and at subsidised rate to general public in the morning.

Dr. Tariq said through introduction of institutional practice, the standards of services being rendered to patients at the public sector hospitals can be improved to the level of best private set-ups and it would also help improving the image of the teaching hospitals.

Talking of one of the biggest challenge as has been termed as by many health professionals, he said tehsil headquarters hospitals and district headquarters hospitals along with basic health units and rural healthcare centres should be equipped well in a manner that the burden on teaching hospitals can be minimised.

Experts say that without implementing a proper referral system, the healthcare service delivery cannot be improved and population in peripheries would not be able to have proper health care.

Another big challenge for the new government would be to post staff in healthcare system on merit which has never been done by any government in the past as a good number of seats in senior cadre are lying vacant or have been filled by giving additional charge without following merit strictly.

When asked, Dr. Tariq said the posts lying vacant especially in clinical side should be filled on immediate basis as it is affecting education of medical students.

Health experts say that the private colleges which are not able to meet standards as described by Pakistan Dental and Medical Council should not be allowed to operate and the new government should give attention to quality medical education.

All private medical colleges should be made to follow strict merit for students’ admissions and there should be no policy of donations for admissions, said Dr. Niazi.

Without introducing and implementing health insurance for every citizen of Pakistan, the healthcare for general public cannot be ensured, he said.

Deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Khawaja said the pattern of public sector hospitals should be like that of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and there should be free treatment for all poor patients.

We expect a lot of reforms from the new government in health sector including free treatment for patients, raise in salary of hospital staff, extensions in hospitals’ buildings, increase in beds and staff and establishment of new healthcare centres, he said.

Health experts say there is aneed of establishment of trauma centres and maternity centres in all small towns of the country to properly accommodate poor patients in their native areas.