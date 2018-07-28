Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

RDA declares Mehmood Town illegal

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared Mehmood Town, Dhamial Road, Rawalpindi an illegal housing scheme and directed its owner to stop illegal advertisements and development work.

According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA, Jamshaid Aftab, the advertisements of the project are illegal and unauthorized as it is unapproved from RDA.

The owner of Mehmood Town has been issued notice under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules and warned to immediately stop the development work and advertisement otherwise the site office will be sealed.

The Authority has advised the citizens in their own interest not to invest in any illegal/unauthorizedhousing scheme which have been declared illegal by RDA. The RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed the Director General RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, illegal booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar