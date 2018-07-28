Revenue officials convicted

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Court, Larkana on Friday awarded seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 to the accused. The court passed the verdict in a case of illegal land transfers. Involving ex- Mukhtiarkar Niaz Sial, Revenue Tax Collector (Patwari) Sher Muhammad Sial, Mushtaq Mirani and Urs Mirani. The ex- Mukhtiarkar and Patwari were taken into custody by police and were sent behind the bars.