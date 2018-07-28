Commendation

PESHAWAR: CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes among the officials for performing well in holding peaceful elections on July 25. A grand lunch was hosted for the officials of the capital city police who performed well during the process and helped arrange peaceful elections despite serious threats. SSP Operations Javed Iqbal, SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad, SP Headquarters Waseem Khalil, all SPs, DSPs and junior officers attended.