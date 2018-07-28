Joint efforts to save people from hepatitis stressed

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that creating necessary awareness among the masses about protection from hepatitis is very essential.

In his message on World Hepatitis Day, the chief minister said that society will also have to play its role in efforts for eradicating hepatitis from country. He said that collective efforts would have to be initiated to save the new generation from this fatal disease. We could be protected from this fatal disease by adopting necessary precautionary measures as prevention is better than cure. He said that effective awareness campaign should also be launched to meet the purpose.

It is the demand of the day that departments concerned should strenuously perform their duties as practical steps are required to overcome hepatitis, he concluded.