Plea for Abid Boxer’s protection disposed of

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday disposed of a petition seeking protection to former "encounter specialist" Abid Boxer after he personally appeared in the court. Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing the matter. Jaffar Rafi, father-in-law of Abid Boxer, had filed the petition to protection of his son-in-law Abid Boxer, stating that he was brought from the UAE and was likely to be killed in some fake encounter. He had sought protection to his son-in-law. Previously, the court had directed the police authorities to produce Boxer in the court. On Friday, Boxer appeared in the court, after which, Justice Haq disposed of the petition. Later, talking to the reporters, Boxer said he had secured bails in all the cases he was booked in. Commenting on the present situation, he said it was the natural justice. He would prove his innocence before the court of law, he added.