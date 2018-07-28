Karachi handed over to ‘new MQM’: Chandio

ISLAMABAD: The PPP’s Central Information Secretary, Senator Maula Bux Chandio, has claimed that Karachi’s leadership has been handed over to a “new MQM”, but the electoral rigging at Lyari’s seat cannot reduce PPP’s popularity from among the people. Chandio said despite all efforts to cut down the PPP, Bialwal Bhutto Zardari has managed to reach the parliament. He said when assassinations, executions could not stop the PPP from marching ahead, nothing else could have either. The PPP senator said they had been saying since long that Imran Khan was being used as the IJI, PML-Q and MQM.