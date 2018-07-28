‘Level-playing field not provided before polls’

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in its preliminary statement on the July 25 general elections said that although there are several legal provisions to ensure a level playing field, there was a lack of equal opportunity provided to the contesting political parties.

Speaking to journalists here at a news conference on Friday, EU Chief Observer Michael Gahler released the statement and said that candidates with large political appeal and financial means, the so-called 'electables' were reported to often dominate the poll campaign. Uneven rules on campaign spending further undermined candidates equal opportunity. “Overall, the election results are credible,” he said.

The report pointed out that despite the new Election Act, and a stronger and more transparent Election Commission of Pakistan, they consider that the electoral process of 2018 was negatively affected by the political environment. However, the mission generally praised the Election Commission’s role in the conduct of the elections.

Over 120 EU observers oversaw the opening, voting, counting and tabulation processes at 582 polling stations and tabulation centres in 113 constituencies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Islamabad. It noted in its preliminary statement that the election day was orderly, with a preliminary turnout of 52 percent despite two deadly attacks on polling stations in Balochistan and regional clashes between party supporters. It maintained that voting was well-conducted, but the counting process was problematic and the staff did not always follow the procedure. "However, as should be the case it was the presiding officers who were in charge" of the process, the EU EOM said, adding the party agents were present in almost all the polling stations it had observed.

Commenting on the Result Transmission System (RTS) system, the EU Mission acknowledged that the result submission from polling stations was severely delayed as the tabulation system encountered serious technical problems. It noted that returning officers were not able to receive original result forms and report in a timely manner to the ECP on the progress of results.

The report said the ECP had explained that the RTS was tested in Pakistan before and it failed to meet the legal deadline to announce provisional results received via RMS by 2:00am. This also resulted in petitions to higher courts relating to candidacy resulted in delayed printing of ballot papers in some 100 constituencies.

The legal framework of the Election Act 2017 provides an adequate basis for the conduct of elections in line with international standards, it said and noted the 2017 Elections Act has significantly improved the legal framework particularly by increasing powers for the ECP, introducing greater transparency requirements and measures aimed at enhancing women’s participation. However, the EU Mission did observe that the legal framework still contains significant gaps that need to be addressed.

Praising the Election Commission for the way the election was conducted, the EU Mission observed that the commission is an independent constitutional body with powers and responsibility to conduct elections. "In the last two years, ECP's leadership has undertaken initiatives to improve its capacity, transparency and accountability," the EU Mission said, observing the level of confidence in the institution has increased "due to regular consultations with political parties and civil society organisations". It observed that the ECP adopted innovative methods to improve women and minority participation in the elections and also tried to introduce new technologies to improve the public outreach. The EU Mission admitted that technical aspects of the election process were well-administered and the ECP did meet operational deadlines. However, due to court decisions on the validity of candidate nomination forms, the ECP had to twice extend candidate nomination and scrutiny deadlines.

About the role of security forces and judiciary, the Mission said a number of violent attacks, targeting political parties, party leaders, candidates and election officials, affected the campaign environment. The EU observers also noted the presence of security personnel inside and outside the polling stations. At times, they checked the voter ID cards and directed voters to the right queue. Another interesting observation in the preliminary statement is that security force officials recorded and transmitted the results, giving the impression of an ongoing parallel tabulation.

The statement said the elections took place against a background of allegations of interference in the electoral process by the military-led establishment and the role of the judiciary as a political actor. It added that in Pakistan media outlets and journalists suffer from severe restrictions and curtailment on freedom of expression, which has resulted in extraordinary levels of self-censorship. The EU statement observed that the electorally sensitive timing, as well as the content of decisions of courts investigating or adjudicating on matters related to high-profile Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz candidates were perceived by several stakeholders as an indication of the politicisation of the judiciary.

On the other hand, the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) released its preliminary election observation report, saying the Election Day was better managed, relatively peaceful and free of any major controversy until late night concerns emerged due to delay in announcement of results. It cast a doubt over the transparency of the counting process, and the subsequent slow process of announcement of provisional results prompted some political parties to reject the election results. It said over half of Pakistan’s registered voters went to the polls on July 25 to mark another democratic transition of power.

According to the Fafen assessment of provisional results of the count (Forms 47) of 241 National Assembly constituencies as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the voter turnout remained 53.3 percent. The highest turnout of voters was in Punjab, where 59 percent of registered voters went to the polls in 127 National Assembly constituencies, for which provisional results were available.

In all the three National Assembly constituencies in Islamabad, the turnout was 58.2 percent, followed by 47.7 per cent in 52 National Assembly constituencies in Sindh, 43.6 percent in 50 National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas and 39.6 percent in nine Balochistan National Assembly constituencies. There are at least two NA constituencies where, according to the provisional result, the women’s voter turnout was below 10 percent of the polled votes: NA-10 (Shangla) and NA-48 (North Waziristan Agency). Under the provisions of the new Elections Act, where the turnout is below 10 percent of the polled votes after the consolidation of results, the Election Commission has the power to declare the elections in these constituencies null and void and to conduct a re-poll in one or more polling stations or the entire constituency.

With regard to voter registration, with a particular focus on increasing the women enrollment on electoral rolls, and greater diligence in following legally defined principles in delimitation and effective enforcement of campaign rules, the ECP appeared to be more assertive in its attempt to deliver an improved quality of election.

With massive deployment of armed forces alongside police and other law enforcement agencies, people felt reassured and came out to vote in large numbers. The electoral reforms that strengthened the country’s election framework and granted expanded powers to the election commission clearly produced dividends. However, the ECP is expected to allay the major political parties concerns over the integrity of results counting, tabulation and consolidation processes by employing its expanded powers to discipline and penalise officials and institutions that are found responsible for the technological failure that compromised its, otherwise, demonstrable successes in ensuring a better quality election. “It does not augur well for the election commission to reject the concerns of major political parties--PPPP, PML-N, NP, MMA, ANP, PSP and MQM--without conducting an enquiry into the matter, as otherwise the country may jump into the phase of political and public protest and outcry that inhibits political stability.

Interestingly, 35 NA constituencies with a close race have rejected votes greater than the margin of victory--24 in Punjab, six in KP, four in Sindh and one in Balochistan. It is essential for the EC to ensure that the returning officers diligently review the ballots excluded from the count at the polling station level in these constituencies during the consolidation proceedings.

The preliminary comments that Fafen has shared reflect the findings of its observers from around the country. However, these observer reports continue to arrive at the Fafen Secretariat and aggregation and analysis of all of their observation data is not yet complete. Fafen will issue subsequent reports with more detailed analysis based on the reports of all observers.

The personnel of security forces were observed to be performing their responsibilities inside and outside more than 35,000 polling stations. Only eligible voters assigned to the polling stations were being allowed to enter by mostly police, who were either checking voters’ National Identity Cards (NICs) or chits issued by the political parties. At 34,701 polling stations, voters were being frisked before being allowed to enter. However, at 3,669 polling stations, voters were allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling stations in violation of clear instructions by the EC. The polling was conducted uninterrupted at the majority of polling stations, with Fafen observers reporting from 1,450 of 37,001 polling stations that the polling process was chaotic due to overcrowding and slow processing of voters. This issue was reported almost in equal numbers from all types of polling stations (male, female and combined).

A majority of such cases were reported from 815 polling stations in 133 constituencies in Punjab. At another 1,690 polling stations, voting was interrupted due to breaks primarily for prayers and food. A majority of these polling stations were in 135 Punjab constituencies, followed by 357 polling stations in 47 constituencies in KP, 251 in 59 constituencies in Sindh, 83 in 14 constituencies in Balochistan and 17 in three constituencies in Islamabad.

Eligible voters were allowed to vote in almost all polling stations observed except for 344 polling stations where Fafen observers reported at least one instance of registered voters being turned away by polling staff despite having their NICs. Such instances were reported from 193 polling stations in Punjab, 99 in Sindh, 31 in KP, 12 in Islamabad and nine in Balochistan. Polling staff strictly adhered to the legal requirement of allowing only those voters to cast their ballots that were in possession of their original NICs. However, Fafen observers reported at least one instance of voters being allowed to vote who did not have their NICs but were carrying other identity documents (such as a coloured copy of NIC, passport, etc.) at 401 polling stations – 260 in Punjab, 68 in KP, 61 in Sindh, nine in Islamabad and three in Balochistan.

Although on a much smaller scale, instances of polling agents marking ballot papers in place of voters were observed at 209 polling stations – 117 in Punjab, 45 in KP, 38 in Sindh, eight in Balochistan and one in Islamabad. Such practices have continued to persist and may only be deterred if polling officials at such polling stations are penalised. The election commission may employ CCTV footage, wherever available to identify the responsible polling staff at polling stations where such irregularities were observed.

The security personnel were observed at 1,335 polling stations attempting to stop polling agents from any irregularity instead of informing the Presiding Officers, as required by their Code of Conduct. Although reported from a small fraction of the 37,001 polling stations observed, such practices indicate the need for greater investments in the training of security staff to ensure uniformity in the enforcement of electoral laws and regulations.