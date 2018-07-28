Khalid Atlas Khan Open in Ecuador

KARACHI: A squash academy in Ambato, Ecuador, is organising a tournament in the honour of Pakistan’s veteran player Khalid Atlas Khan. The Dragons Academy is organising Khalid Atlas Khan Open, a mini competitive tournament, on Friday and Saturday. Khalid is a veteran squash player and now ASF Level-II, WSF Level-1 Qualified Coach. He is also WSF & ASF Level-1 Qualified Tutor. The tournament will be played in the Ambato city, at the CEBI high school for 16 participants.