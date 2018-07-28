Pakistan’s Asif re-nominated as regional referee

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asif Khan has been nominated for another three years (2018-2020) as a regional referee by Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

ASF in its latest bulletin mentioned that Muhammad Arrffan from Singapore and Asif Khan from Pakistan have been re-nominated.ASF added that they organised referee clinics in all four regions of Asia. A total of 20 clinics were conducted with around 992 participants.

Besides, 120 assessments were carried out in 17 tournaments in the last six months. Moreover, a Regional Referees Nomination and Re-nomination evaluation exercise was carried out in the first quarter of 2018.

It is to be noted here that Sajjad Ahmed (2016-2018), Munawar Zaman (2016-2018), and Asif Khan (2018-2020) are the Regional Referees from Pakistan in Asia.Jamshed Gul Khan and Tahir Khanzada are World Squash Federation (WSF) Referees. Tahir is also a Regional Assessor. Fahim Gul Khan is WSF Assessor from Pakistan.