Adeel, Ghazi hit centuries in inter-academy matches

KARACHI: Adeel Meo and Ghazi Ghouri smashed centuries to spearhead their teams to victories in the Inter-Academies Under-16 Cricket League here the other day.

Meo blasted a whirlwind unbeaten 104 off 52 balls with 19 boundaries and one six as UBL Cricket Academy (UBLCA) overwhelmed Young Fighters Cricket Academy by 154 runs at their own ground.

UBLCA were all out for 242 in the 30th over. Abdullah Fazal hammered 11 fours in his 67. YFCA, in reply, perished for 88 in 17.5 overs. Zayyan Khan and Hamza Khan picked three wickets each.

Customs Cricket Academy defeated Moin Khan Cricket Academy (MKCA) by 120 runs at their own backyard. Omair Khan starred in his team’s win, scoring 30 and capturing four wickets for five runs in six overs. In another match, Sherwani Academy thrashed MKCA by 147 runs at the DHA Moin Khan Academy Ground thanks to a brilliant century by Ghazi Ghouri.

Ghazi clubbed nine boundaries and two sixes in his 92-ball 119. Sherwani Academy accumulated 245 for the loss of eight wickets in their 30 overs. Shahid Ali hoisted three sixes and two fours in his attacking 46. Amjad Niaz slammed half a dozen boundaries in his 36 off 21 balls.

MKCA were bowled out for 98 in 25 overs. As many as seven batsmen fell without scoring. Qamar Yousuf was a lone fighter. He scored unbeaten 53 off 74 balls with two fours and as many sixes.