‘Sri Lanka ODIs great chance to conquer spin’

COLOMBO: South Africa’s batting coach Dale Benkenstein has said that one-dayers against Sri Lanka will help the Proteas prepare for next year’s World Cup.

South African batsmen had a rough time in the Tests against Sri Lanka, but with the hosts likely to stack their attack with spin options and with tracks on the island likely to take some turn, Benkenstein believes South Africa can hone their skills for World Cup.

“It’s huge value for us to be here — we’re not in the subcontinent again for a while,” Benkenstein said. “Even though we’ve had a poor Test series, there’s been a lot of work done on spin for a lot of batters. There’s been a lot of learning going on. We’re seeing this as a great opportunity to just get better,” he said.

“Not only the guys who are playing, but some of the young guys who are with us now. We tell them to use these conditions. Use the nets.”

Among the skills Benkenstein is trying to teach his charges is to pick spinners out of the hand. South Africa had struggled substantially against wristspin in their 5-1 home series defeat against India earlier in the year, when Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took 33 wickets between them.

Sri Lanka’s ODI spinners also pose unorthodox challenges. Akila Dananjaya delivers an accurate legbreak and a good googly. South Africa may also have to contend with left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan through the course of the series.“Picking the bowlers is massive,” Benkenstein said.

“It’s something that’s fairly hard to coach. You’ve got to have a lot of experience. Now we are lucky - we’ve got some technology that you can go and watch bowlers, and try and pick up anything that can help you out. But ultimately, the guys have got to go out there and work it out for themselves.”

“One of the big things is trying to take out one form of dismissal. If you’re not sure which way the ball’s going, it’s always better to be covering your own stumps until you start to find that you’re picking him,” he added.

South Africa’s first spin challenge of the series is likely to be posed by Dananjaya, who took seven wickets in the SSC Test. Although he is unorthodox, South Africa’s top order can be confident of picking him, according to Benkenstein

But just picking him doesn’t mean they will automatically play him well.“One of the impressive things is that Dananjaya is very consistent. Even though he bowls three different styles, he does tend to land the ball in the right place.”