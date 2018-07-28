The first challenge

It is good to note that a large number of people participate in the 2018 elections. The PTI is in the lead and is all set to form the government. It is hoped that the new government will be up to public expectations and will conduct accountability across the board.

The first job that the new government should do is to deal with economic challenges. It should also come up with well-thought-out strategies to improve the law and order situation in the country.

Khalid Mustafa

Islamabad

*****

The recently held elections have crowned the PTI as a winner, giving Imran Khan a chance to lead the nation. People are expecting a lot from the chairman of the PTI. Khan has vowed to eradicate corruption from Pakistani soil. He has also promised to turn Pakistan into a just society where justice is served in a timely manner. Imran Khan asked Pakistanis to vote for him. We fulfilled our responsibility by casting our votes and now it is his turn to deliver on his promises.

We will give him our unconditional support only if he manages to work for the betterment of Pakistan. His victory speech shows that he is determined to work for the welfare of the country, but we can’t comment on his speech alone. We have to see him implementing his plans in an effective manner. All PTI supporters are hopeful as for us he was the only ray of hope.

Mahrukh Ibrahim Akazai

Abbottabad