Sat July 28, 2018
July 28, 2018

Career counselling

This refers to the letter ‘No guidance’ (July 26) by Yasira Mansoor. The writer has discussed the main challenges faced by students in deciding what to study. A majority of students find themselves without any concrete direction on what careers they want to pursue.

Schools ought to make an effort to provide career counselling. This will enable students to make these decisions with greater care. Parents and students must realise the benefits of career counselling.

Sooda Akram

Kech

