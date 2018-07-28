Be the change

The elections are over and people have selected a new government. We have voted for the candidates in whom we believe and we are hoping that they will make our country successful and more developed. The speech delivered by Imran Khan gave us hope.

But, it is our responsibility as well to work for the change. We have divided our country in different groups. Now is the time to stand united. We have to be better Pakistanis if we wish to put our country on the road to success.

Sabeela Kanwal

Rawalpindi