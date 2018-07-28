Water conservation

This refers to the letter ‘A water plan, please’ (July 24) by Abdul Qayyum Talpur. Although the writer has rightly stressed the need for an effective strategy for both water conservation and water management, he is wrong when he states that the water that runs from the River Indus is collected unfairly by Punjab, creating a shortage of water in Sindh. There are organisations like Wapda and Irsa that regulate the distribution and use of river water in Pakistan.

The irreversible effects of climate change over the years have drastically reduced the flow of river water, not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. Environment experts have warned that the country may face an acute water crisis in the coming years. The best way to cope with the impending water scarcity is to use water carefully, adopt water conservation measures at all levels and to build river water reservoirs to ensure water storage.

Dr Ashiq Hussain Cheema

Islamabad