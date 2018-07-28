Sat July 28, 2018
Newspost

July 28, 2018

The telling delay

The delay in the results of the 2018 elections raised serious questions. Such delay is unprecedented and should be looked into. The authorities concerned should realise that such delays cannot be overlooked.

This also tarnishes the transparency of the entire process. It is hoped that the higher authorities will find out the primary cause behind the delay.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

