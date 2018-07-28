Fighting poverty

The agriculture and livestock sectors have been underperforming for many years now. Many experts believe that uplifting the country’s agro and livestock economies is vital for ending poverty and boosting the economy. While the past governments have did nothing constructive to improve farm and livestock economies and ameliorate the pitiable plight of farmers and growers, the nation has pinned its hope on the new government to boost food and dairy production and work for the welfare of farmers.

The growth in the agriculture and livestock sectors would trigger a transformational change in the country and pull Pakistan out of the quagmire of poverty.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad