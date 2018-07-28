An open-air prison

The entire world has chosen to look away from Israel’s barbarity in Gaza. In an attack on Wednesday, at least three Palestinians were killed. It is appalling that human rights organisations are not doing anything about this humanitarian crisis. If the authorities that are responsible for calling out the countries that are openly violating human rights do not take any effective action, they would be complicit in the mass murder of hundreds of civilians.

Asif Ali JB

Khairpur Mir’s