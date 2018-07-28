How unethical trade practices punctured the local tyre industry

Comment

By Mansoor Ahmad

LAHORE: There is a wide array of products that has a high consumption rate across the country but the domestic producers have hardly ever been able to meet the local demand.

It is either because of their low manufacturing capacity or by their opting for going into idle mode knowing they cannot beat the cheaper smuggled or under-invoiced items flooding the markets.

Many industries have survived on the basis of assured sales and many by matching prices with the imported or smuggled products. Still they are reluctant to increase capacities because they are competing with unethical imports on very thin margins.

They had invested in their home country a number of decades back when the government writ was strong and institutions stronger.

Smuggling and under-invoicing is the main hurdle in the way of industrialisation in the country.

Many industries have closed down because of this menace. The country is deprived of millions of jobs and billions of dollars of foreign exchange because of these unethical trade practices.

Out of many examples, let us take for instance the case of tyres. Gandhara industries established a state-of-the-art tyre producing unit five decades back.

It was established on the assumption that the demand for car and truck tyres would increase every year and it did. The company had to upgrade its technology and capacity periodically.

Also When Pakistan started producing passenger cars the company got access to captive customers as it was mandatory under the deletion policy of the government to use domestically produced tyres. With aftermarket sales going up, the company further enhanced its capacity to meet new demand. By mid 90s the state started losing its writ.

Smuggling, which was a very risky affair in 70s and 80s because of strict control, became an easy matter as the state started losing its grip on matters that mattered.

Corruption started rising and trafficking car, bus, or truck tyres into the country became a child’s plays. Smugglers established networks throughout the country and boldly delivered tyres at any given destination.

Seeing the penetration of smuggled tyres the importers’ lobby became active. For decade these importers were bringing in tyres at under-invoiced value. Even then they were not able to compete with smugglers.

They started demanding reduction in duties to curb smuggling. High under-invoicing coupled with very low duties did help them survive but the main casualty was the local tyre producers, who, no more than 3-4 at that time, were unable to compete with either smugglers or importers.

As the tyre producers of the country started feeling the heat from these unethical practices and started holding on their expansion plans particularly on car and larger sized tyres.

Meanwhile, the consumption of tyres started increasing as the number of new car registrations exceeded 350,000/year, while the motorcycle production crossed 2.8 million units.

The local suppliers are fulfilling the needs of around 300,000 cars produced in country (50000 are imported). That means they have sole access to a market with a demand of 1.2 million tyres annually.

In the same way local suppliers provide 5.6 million tyres to motorcycle manufactures of the country. But the aftermarket, now at least four times bigger, is denied to them because of unethical trade conducted through smuggling and under invoicing.

According to a report of Pakistan Customs domestically produced tyres fulfill only 19 percent of the annual demand in Pakistan. The legal but under-invoiced imports cater to 23 percent of the market demand, while smugglers have captured 59 percent of the Pakistani tyre market.

If the importers pay the actual duty on the actual value they would not be able to compete with local tyre producers.

If state could apprehend smuggling and fix fair import tariff price the tyre industry of Pakistan would quadruple in three years through new investment.