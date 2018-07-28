Renault profitability hits record high

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French carmaker Renault said on Friday it achieved record profitability in the first half as emerging-market sales surged, more than offsetting exchange-rate challenges.
The group´s operating margin rose 5.2 percent to 1.914 billion euros ($2.23 billion), or 6.4 percent of sales, from 6.2 percent a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to 29.957 billion euros, the carmaker said.
Renault, which is exploring a closer tie-up with 43.4 percent-owned alliance partner Nissan, has expanded its low-cost lineup and emerging market presence in recent years.
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said the results were the fruit of Renault´s "strategy of regional diversification".
Net income fell 16.3 percent, however, to 2.04 billion euros, weighed down by a restructuring charge of about 150 million euros as well as a weaker U.S. dollar, Argentinian peso and Brazilian real currencies. Renault said earlier this month that first-half sales volumes had risen almost 10 percent to an all-time high, helped by rebounding markets in Russia and South America.
