PTI’s win improves traders’ confidence

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday said victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections has improved confidence of the business community.

“Stock and money market has started improving before the installation of the new government which is heartening,” a statement said.

FPCCI Vice President Karm Aziz Malik said the new government would boost investment and pace of work on the developmental projects while improving the image of the country.

Speaking to the business community, he said likely Prime Minister Imran Khan would improve relations with neighbouring countries, bring investment to the country, and a change in critical sectors of health and education, while helping the poor and farmers.

The working of government departments including Pakistan International Airlines, Steel Mills, Railways and energy companies would be improved while lawlessness, unemployment and corruption would be reduced.

Aziz Malik said tax amnesty scheme was a good move under which assets over a trillion rupees have been declared. Many businessmen could not get the benefit of the scheme due to elections; therefore, it should be extended for another month.

He said the government could also consider introducing another scheme following the Indonesian model which resulted in the declaration of assets worth $366 billion.

“An extended or new scheme will attract funds as incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the trust of the masses and expatriates,” the business leader said, adding that

Pakistanis have stashed over $250 billion in foreign banks

and the country would not need any loan if even a 30th was

attracted.