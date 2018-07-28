SAARC chamber welcomes Imran’s stance on neighbours

LAHORE: SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday welcomed would be Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech for nurturing cordial relations with neighbouring countries including India, Afghanistan, and Iran hoped for his constructive role in strengthening SAARC.

In a statement on Friday, he said the dream of progress and prosperity of region and development coupled with peace in the region could not be achieved till relations of Pakistan and India were free of mutual animosity and distrust.

“Pakistan wants to establish good relations with India on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect,” he said, adding that the imminent government led by PTI would chalk out comprehensive plan to integrate this region for boosting trade to bring prosperity.

“South Asia is one of the least economically integrated regions of the world. As a result, intra-regional trade between the SAARC countries is less than five percent, while intra-regional trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries is about 35 percent and EU countries is about 60 percent,” he added.

He said Imran Khan was celebrity and has fans both in India and Afghanistan due to his cricket career, and he should use his charismatic personality for brining the people of the neighbouring countries closer.

South Asia has potential to become a region of economic and social prosperity, but this was only possible if the disputes were resolved amicably. “Prudence demands that for the sake of our future generations we move towards durable peace and prosperity which requires the resolution of regional disputes,” he added.

Malik said luckily PTI has a very good and innovative team consisting of experienced technocrats, economists as well as seasoned and polished politicians. He hoped that they would be succeeded to steer the country out from the quagmire of multiple economic issues.

He also urged the PTI leadership to work for removing distrust between US and Pakistan. He said the US administration instead of imposing restrictions on Pakistan should offer fruitful help for revival of its economy to fight more efficiently against terrorism.

For this purpose, the SVP suggested US and Pakistan to expand cooperation on the 2013 Joint Action Plan on Trade and Investment as the US remains Pakistan’s largest bilateral export market and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

He said US was Pakistan’s largest bilateral trading partner. It would be in the interest of both the countries to enhance their trade volume which had been hovering around $5 billion for the last five years.

Malik further said all political parties should burry their hatchets and unclench their fists as they could not bring any positive change in the country by promoting politics of hatred. He said Pakistan was not in a position where it could afford political deterioration and economic disruption. “What we need is unity and a strong commitment so that we can restore our good image before the world,” he said.

“The choice is very clear for us as a country. Do we want to continue the mistakes of our past by perpetuating the game of political musical chairs that can only lead us to the path of self-destruction, Or we want to chart the path of political stability, peace and new opportunities that would help us climb up the economic ladder,” he concluded.